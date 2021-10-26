In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 25
Medical emergencies on Smith Road at 5:13 p.m. and Millbrook Park at 9:15 p.m. Both refused ambulance services.
7 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a wrong-way violation.
10:53 a.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Hodgkins Road.
9:40 a.m.: Public Works was notified to pick up two full trash barrels abandoned on Thatcher Road.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 25
7:46 p.m.: Lift assist on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to hospital.
4 p.m.: Report of a person who did not pay for a tank of gas at Pine Street. Police were unable to locate the person as they were given an incorrect license plate number.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 25
Medical emergencies on John Wise Avenue at 7:08 p.m. and Story Street at 8:02 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:13 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic as contractors unloaded a piece of machinery on Main Street.
7:37 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.