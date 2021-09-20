In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Sunday, Sept. 19
3:28 p.m.: A 911 caller reported that there was a swimmer in distress at 97 Wingaersheek Road. When police spoke with the caller, the caller explained that a group of men had entered the water to get the individual in distress and the person is out of the water.
Friday, Sept. 17
10:11 a.m.: Kenneth G Valle, 33, homeless, was arrested at the Dollar General store at Whistletop Way for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Police conducting surveillance in the area of Maplewood Avenue near saw known narcotic users leaving the 7-Eleven convenience store. The two walked behind the store and then on the path connecting to the MBTA parking lot. Police followed them and saw Valle smoking what they believed to be crack cocaine through a glass pipe stem. Police decided to approach when they did, Valle noticed and began running down the path toward Myrtle Square. Police eventually caught up to Valle, who was placed in handcuffs. In addition to finding an additional piece of crack cocaine, police found a knife, a small cellophane wrapper that contained what appeared to be small pieces of crack, and a prescription bottle that was prescribed to be 2 mg clonazepam. The bottle contained 7 white pills later shown to be clonazepam and 8 yellow bar-shaped pills identified as alprazolam, better known as Xanax. Both drugs are used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.
Upon later observation, police found that some of the yellow alprazolam pills that Valle possessed in his prescription bottle appeared to be misshapen. Gloucester Police detectives have received recent information about an influx of fake Xanax pills being sold on the street. These pills are often pressed fentanyl. Due to the misshape and sharp edges, police suspected that the pills were most likely pressed fentanyl pills.
ROCKPORT Monday, Sept. 20
12:25 a.m.: Lift assist on Long Beach.
Sunday, Sept. 19
1:59 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Granite Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Medical emergencies on Main Street at 1:28 a.m., Marmion Way at 7:31 a.m. and Broadway at 10:22 a.m. The three persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 18
10:46 p.m.: A Long Beach resident reported three people were drinking and smoking on his front porch while he was not home. The group reportedly had taken shelter on the porch once it started to rain. Officers dismissed the group.
5:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:09 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Main Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
2:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Services were rendered on-site.
1:01 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a pole at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
10:31 a.m.: Report of a minor two-vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were able to drive away on their own power.
3:31 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Main Street residence. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene. No further information is available at this time.
12:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Rowe Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Sept. 17
9:23 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Millbrook Park. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
8:43 and 8:08 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on Cathedral Avenue. Ambulance services were refused both times.
6:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gap Head Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:16 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
1:50 p.m. and 11:23 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Jerden’s Lane and Mt. Pleasant Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER Sunday, Sept. 19
10:02 p.m.: A purse found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
4:58 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:03 a.m.: Animal Control was notified after a woodchuck reportedly attacked a person on Pleasant Street.
10:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:05 a.m.: Kenneth Messina, 33, of 1007 Westford Street, Apt. 26, Lowell, was arrested on Old Essex Road on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. He made bail later that day and was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday.
Saturday, Sept. 18
11:20 and 8:03 p.m.: Medical emergencies at The Plains and on Pinwood Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Central Street.
Friday, Sept. 17
12:12 p.m.: An employee at the Water Treatment Plant reported a fence pole had been damaged. It is assumed a car had backed into it.
ESSEX Sunday, Sept. 19
8:56 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run on a parked car on Main Street. The car received dents and scratches on its driver’s side. The matter is under investigation.
6:19 p.m.: Firefighters cleaned up a small fuel spill on Main Street.
5:06 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between two dog walkers on Spring Street. Officers spoke with both parties and they were sent on their way.
2:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:07 p.m.: A Lufkin Street resident reported check fraud. The matter is under investigation.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.