In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 30
2:02 a.m.: Felix Joubanny Umpierre, 22, of Lynn was arrested on a straight arrest warrant after a traffic stop. Police said he was driving on a suspended license, and a licensed passenger took the car.
Wednesday, Sept., 29
8:48 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Addison Gilbert Hospital Emergency Room on Washington Street for a disturbance after multiple hospital staff made multiple calls requesting immediate police assistance with an out-of-control patient. Arriving police found the patient, who was surrounded by a handful of health care workers and security guards, standing at a sink applying water to his face. Police said hee was coughing and complaining of a burning sensation to his eyes and other parts, evidence that he was experiencing the side effects of oleoresin capsicum spray, better known as pepper spray. Police asked the staff to secure a fan and begin decontamination of the area.
A security guard told police that the patient had awoken and requested something to eat, and when he was informed that the staff would work on getting him something to eat, he became irritated, yelling and demanding that he be served immediately. A doctor then entered the room, at which time the patient stood, clenching both of his fists, and raised a fist next to his head in preparation to line up and strike the doctor. The patient sat down in his bed and appeared to calm down. And then, all of a sudden, he stood to his feet and began striking a security guard repeatedly with closed fists. The guard fell to the ground in the corner of the room with the patient on top of him. Another guard came and drew his issued pepper spray and sprayed the patient.
Police decided to file criminal offense charges of assault on a health care worker and assault and battery on a simple victim against the patient, who will be summonsed to court.
8:36 a.m.: A caller from Maplewood Avenue reported that it looked like a woman was laying down near the train tracks but she did get up and walk away. She stated that she was picking something up.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 30
3:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
9:17 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Pooles Lane.
4:45 p.m.: Report of a verbal altercation regarding a car illegally parked on Squam Hill Road. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. No tickets were issued.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 29
10 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
1:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 29
9:12 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person from Centennial Grove Park. The park closes at sundown.
6 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
4:43 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for hands-free driving and marked lanes violations.
2 p.m.: Report of fraud on Maple Street. No additional information is available at this time.