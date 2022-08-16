n news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, Aug. 16

5:37 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Centennial Avenue and Beacon Street. A caller reported smoke and an audible fire alarm coming from the area of a residence, but a search of the area did not turn up anything.

Monday, Aug. 15

11:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:14 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Essex Avenue.

2:01 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Millett Street at 9:17 a.m. and Main Street at 1:33 p.m..

11:49 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Washington Street. There was a report of fire in back of a house and the Fire Department requested the police for traffic control.

9 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Middle and Washington streets with a U-Haul truck blocking the intersection.

7:20 a.m.: Threats were reported on Essex Avenue.

6:59 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the train station on Railroad Avenue.

12:16 a.m.: Police arrested a resident of Rowley on a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner.

ROCKPORT

Monday, Aug. 15

Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at 6:24 and 11:28 p.m.

Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One person refused ambulance services.

Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

8:41 p.m.: Report of an electrical issue filling the the third floor of a Granite Street building with smoke. No fire was at the scene and no injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene around 10 p.m.

7:57 p.m.: MBTA was notified of a broken train gate on Main Street.

5:11 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.

MANCHESTER

Monday, Aug. 15

5:31 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a citation for speeding and a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

10:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Monday, Aug. 15

Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.

6:34 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.

