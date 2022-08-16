n news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 16
5:37 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Centennial Avenue and Beacon Street. A caller reported smoke and an audible fire alarm coming from the area of a residence, but a search of the area did not turn up anything.
Monday, Aug. 15
11:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:14 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Essex Avenue.
2:01 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Millett Street at 9:17 a.m. and Main Street at 1:33 p.m..
11:49 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Washington Street. There was a report of fire in back of a house and the Fire Department requested the police for traffic control.
9 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Middle and Washington streets with a U-Haul truck blocking the intersection.
7:20 a.m.: Threats were reported on Essex Avenue.
6:59 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the train station on Railroad Avenue.
12:16 a.m.: Police arrested a resident of Rowley on a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 15
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at 6:24 and 11:28 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One person refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
8:41 p.m.: Report of an electrical issue filling the the third floor of a Granite Street building with smoke. No fire was at the scene and no injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene around 10 p.m.
7:57 p.m.: MBTA was notified of a broken train gate on Main Street.
5:11 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson’s Quarry.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 15
5:31 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a citation for speeding and a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
10:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 15
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
6:34 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.