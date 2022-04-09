In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 8
7:27 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the northbound side of the Route 128 extension.
7:24 a.m.: A vehicle was towed by police from in front of the Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue.
2:16 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle.
Thursday, April 7
11:23 p.m.: There was a disturbance at auto service shop on Eastern Avenue.
8:28 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Eastern Avenue and Pond Road.
4:51 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Dexter Place. It was reported to police that a maintenance man entered an apartment without permission and damaged furniture in a daughter's bedroom. The resident said she got a call from the man that he had to make an effort to move furniture to get to a maintenance hatch in the bedroom’s closet, resulting in items being tossed about and a broken shelving unit, according to the police report. The resident told police this was not the first time the man has come in to do maintenance. Police spoke with the man, who said he did move the shelving, but did not know it was broken. They spoke to him about the need to give prior notice and arrange for a mutually convenient time to perform such work. The man promised not to enter the apartment again without prior notice. Police spoke with another man who was apologetic and agreed to replace anything that was broken.
4:28 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Sylvan Street for a report of an electrical outlet that was sparking.
1:35 p.m.: A person came into the Police Department on Main Street to report ongoing threats. A criminal compliant will follow from this.
12:07 p.m.: SPS New England reported an issue with the Blynman Bridge on Western Avenue requiring emergency repairs and a detour, according to police. The DPW responded with barricades, while police deployed an electronic sign board. MassDOT was notified for further signage. Details were also hired to control traffic, including a state trooper. MassDOT postponed the job until Friday, with State Police handling details.
10:29 a.m.: A MassDOT crew notified about a pedestrian light not functioning at Grant Circle.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 7
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, one received medical services on site and one received a lift assist.
5:29 p.m.: Report of a man hitting a dog with its leash on Jerden's Lane. The matter is under investigation.
10:08 and 9:04 a.m.: The DPW removed a bag of household trash on Main Street and netting from the roadway on Mt. Pleasant Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 7
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
7:37 p.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors on Powder House Lane involved in a verbal dispute. Peace was restored.
4:14 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Arbella Street was ticketed.
ESSEX
Friday, April 8
Traffic stops: Two drivers received citations warnings for speeding.
Thursday, April 7
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
8:30 a.m.: Report of a minor hit-and-run on Apple Street. No injuries were reported.