In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 1:58 p.m., and Mt. Locust Avenue at 3:16 p.m.
2:22 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding a car parked on School Street for more than 72 hours in violation of town by-laws.
12:34 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department as it tested the fire alarms at Millbrook Park.
Public safety grant used to have officers watch for motor vehicle violations on Broadway at Mt. Pleasant Street at 9:26 a.m., Railroad Avenue at 10:06 a.m. Main Street at Railroad Avenue at 11:12 a.m., and Broadway and Jewett Street at 11:44 a.m.
10:59 a.m.: A caller reported a mangy coyote on Railroad Avenue. Animal control was notified.
9:50 a.m.: Calls made to residents around town as part of police wellness program.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 8:51 a.m.
6:46 a.m.: A Pooles Lane caller reported hearing gunshots believed to be from hunters. A search turned up no hunters.
5:22 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Marmion Way for an alarm activation caused by a faulty system.
3:49 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance from South Street to a hospital.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Traffic stops made on Granite Street at Squam Road at 9:42 a.m.,Thatcher Road at 10:09 a.m., South Street at 7:52 p.m., Bearskin Neck at 9:24 p.m. Officers issued 1 written warning, 3 verbal warnings
7:38 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about a trailer with no reflectors being parked on the roadside of Marshall Street.
2:10 p.m.: E-911 caller from Jerden’s Lane hung up. The caller could not be found.
Mini beats conducted on High and Parker streets at 7:15 a.m., and Jerden’s Lane at 7:12 a.m. and 2:07 p.m.
10:02 a.m.: Police wellness checks calls made to residents around town.
MANCHESTER Tuesday, Nov. 29
7:19 p.m.: Commercial alarm activation in a second-floor office on School Street.
4:44 p.m.: Driver stopped on Route 128 northbound and given a verbal warning for failing to yield.
3:55 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Powderhouse Lane. A small grease fire was extinguished.
3:12 p.m.: A motorist was assisted in changing a tire on the southbound side of Route 128.
Medical emergencies: Taken to a hospital by ambulance were individuals from Ocean Street at 1:17 a.m., Brookwood Road at 9:03 a.m., and Union Street at 2:47 p.m.
2:21 p.m.: Driver stopped on Pine Street given a verbal warning for speeding.
11:35 a.m.: Fire Department requested for an dor of gas reported in a Bridge Street building. A gas leak was found and secured.
10:05 a.m.: Erratic driver reported on Church Street. The driver was cited for dangerous operation of a vehicle.
9:35 a.m.: Dead rabbit found on School Street. Animal control removed it.
9:24 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Woodholm Road. Peace was restored.
5:57 a.m.: Residential alarm activation in Ocean Street living room. Building found to be secure.