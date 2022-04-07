In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 6
Motor-vehicle stops with citations/warnings issued: at 7:50 a.m. on Middle Street, and 7:46 a.m. on Rogers Street.
2:18 a.m.: Parking enforcement was conducted on Kondelin Road.
Tuesday, April 5
10:31 p.m.: Peace was restored after a medical emergency on Birch Grove Heights.
9:07 p.m.: Police assisted the Fired Department at the Bass Avenue traffic lights at East Main Street. The Fire Department reported getting a “help call” from an outside agency, police said. A cruiser was dispatched to the scene.
2:59 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Webster Street. According to a report, a caller stated he believed someone broke into his late mother’s house. The caller said he has found the door open numerous times and he recently replaced the locks.
2:23 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Rogers and Hancock streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Motor-vehicle stops with citation/warnings issued: at 2 p.m. between the rotaries on Route 128 north; at 12:22 p.m. at Riverside Avenue and Washington Street; at 11:48 a.m. on Prospect Street; at 11:23 a.m. on Riverside and Washington streets; at 11:13 a.m. on Main Street; at 10:34 a.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue; and at 8:53 a.m. on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue.
11:47 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: Wires down in the roadway were reported on Summit and Millett streets.
11:19 a.m.: A past crash with property damage only involving a Pathways for Children school bus and a parked car was reported on Western and Centennial avenues. The driver told police that at 8:05 a.m., he was driving on Centennial Avenue toward Western Avenue when an unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction came into his lane, causing the bus to drift to the right and collide with a parked Honda. Police said the Honda was parked in a ‘No Parking’ zone on Western Avenue. The driver left a note on the windshield and returned to Pathways. Police saw moderate damage to the driver’s side and front of the second car. While they were talking, the owner of the Honda came out and was made aware of the incident.
9:10 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Atlantic and Moorland roads, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a Florida man on charges of driving without a license and driving a vehicle with no inspection sticker. Police stopped the vehicle after noticing the red Mazda 3 did not have an inspection sticker. A computer check showed no license status for the owner. Police said the man handed them a Florida driver’s license which a check revealed was not valid.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 5
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
11:51 a.m.: Officers spoke with two people involved in a neighbor dispute on Beach Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 5
9:38 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for having revoked insurance. The car was towed from the scene by Tally’s Towing.
8:45 p.m.: Report of a minor three-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported.
5:04 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 5
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violation traffic laws.
11:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:41 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported.
8:49 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a skunk issue at a Spring Street home.