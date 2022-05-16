In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Sunday, May 15

1:08 a.m.: A hypodermic needle on Riggs Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.

11:17 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Granite Street led to an arrest. Details of the incident were unavailable as of press time.

9:22 a.m.: Property stolen from St. Peters Square on Rogers Street was reported to police.

Saturday, May 14

6:20 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with an outdoor fire on Kent Road.

4 p.m.: A report of firearms on Centennial Avenue was under investigation.

11:24 a.m.: After a vehicle was stopped on Harrison Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester resident for possession of a Class C drug.

10:08 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Essex Avenue.

Friday, May 13

10:12 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported on Rogers Street.

4:03 p.m.: A hypodermic needle on Washington Street was retrieved and disposed of safely..

10:39 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Oak Street.

12:41 a.m.: A report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue led to police seeking to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery, and unarmed robbery.

Thursday, May 12

10:14 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Main Street.

9:25 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported on Allen Street.

3:29 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.

12:56 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Lincoln Park.

9:33 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Main Street.

8:43 a.m.: Larceny was reported from a business on Kondelin Road.

Wednesday, May 11

9:24 p.m.: A missing person was reported to police at the station on Main Street.

5:06 and 5:54 p.m.: Police took a report of a fight in progress on Shepherd Street, and again less than an hour later police got a report about the people from the prior call.

3:23 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Perkins Street.

1:19 p.m.: Larceny of prescription drugs was reported on Prospect Street.

10:13 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Ferry streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Malden resident on a charge of driving without a license.

Tuesday, May 10

7:54 p.m.: Wilmer Esteban, 29, of 27 Sargent St., Gloucester, was arrested after a traffic stop on Prospect and Taylor streets. He faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor, failing to signal and driving without a license.

10:04 a.m.: Kurt A. Jaksland, 42, of 370 Main St., Gloucester, was arrested on Shepard and Pleasant streets on charges disor ofderly conduct, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class C drug, and resisting arrest. He was also charged on a default warrant for failing to appear in court, having been released on his own recognizance. A 52-year-old Gloucester woman was also arrested on a default warrant on a charge of failing to appear in court.

8:22 a.m.: After a crash with property damage only, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 28-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

ROCKPORT

Friday, May 13

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

Thursday, May 12

7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. Ambulance service refused.

10:26 a.m.: Report received from Bearskin Neck and investigated.

9:54 a.m.: Report of vandalism on Railroad Avenue taken.

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 11

Fire Department requested and dispatched to Squam Road at 7:30 a.m. and Beach Street at 9:13 p.m.

10:03 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning after traffic stop on Mt. Pleasant Street.

9:59 a.m.: Residents spoken to as part of police wellness checks.

7:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Service given.

6:47 a.m: Mini beat conducted on Railroad Avenue.

Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.

