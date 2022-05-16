In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 15
1:08 a.m.: A hypodermic needle on Riggs Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.
11:17 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Granite Street led to an arrest. Details of the incident were unavailable as of press time.
9:22 a.m.: Property stolen from St. Peters Square on Rogers Street was reported to police.
Saturday, May 14
6:20 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with an outdoor fire on Kent Road.
4 p.m.: A report of firearms on Centennial Avenue was under investigation.
11:24 a.m.: After a vehicle was stopped on Harrison Avenue, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester resident for possession of a Class C drug.
10:08 a.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Essex Avenue.
Friday, May 13
10:12 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported on Rogers Street.
4:03 p.m.: A hypodermic needle on Washington Street was retrieved and disposed of safely..
10:39 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Oak Street.
12:41 a.m.: A report of a disturbance on Railroad Avenue led to police seeking to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester man on charges of assault and battery, and unarmed robbery.
Thursday, May 12
10:14 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Main Street.
9:25 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported on Allen Street.
3:29 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department on Main Street.
12:56 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Lincoln Park.
9:33 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Main Street.
8:43 a.m.: Larceny was reported from a business on Kondelin Road.
Wednesday, May 11
9:24 p.m.: A missing person was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
5:06 and 5:54 p.m.: Police took a report of a fight in progress on Shepherd Street, and again less than an hour later police got a report about the people from the prior call.
3:23 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Perkins Street.
1:19 p.m.: Larceny of prescription drugs was reported on Prospect Street.
10:13 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Ferry streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 24-year-old Malden resident on a charge of driving without a license.
Tuesday, May 10
7:54 p.m.: Wilmer Esteban, 29, of 27 Sargent St., Gloucester, was arrested after a traffic stop on Prospect and Taylor streets. He faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor, failing to signal and driving without a license.
10:04 a.m.: Kurt A. Jaksland, 42, of 370 Main St., Gloucester, was arrested on Shepard and Pleasant streets on charges disor ofderly conduct, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class C drug, and resisting arrest. He was also charged on a default warrant for failing to appear in court, having been released on his own recognizance. A 52-year-old Gloucester woman was also arrested on a default warrant on a charge of failing to appear in court.
8:22 a.m.: After a crash with property damage only, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 28-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 13
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Thursday, May 12
7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. Ambulance service refused.
10:26 a.m.: Report received from Bearskin Neck and investigated.
9:54 a.m.: Report of vandalism on Railroad Avenue taken.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Wednesday, May 11
Fire Department requested and dispatched to Squam Road at 7:30 a.m. and Beach Street at 9:13 p.m.
10:03 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning after traffic stop on Mt. Pleasant Street.
9:59 a.m.: Residents spoken to as part of police wellness checks.
7:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. Service given.
6:47 a.m: Mini beat conducted on Railroad Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.