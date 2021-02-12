MANCHESTER — Police say "there is no active threat to the community,” after investigating a false report regarding a “possible barricaded subject” on Mill Street.
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, Manchester Police received a call claiming someone suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Mill Street home. The “possible barricaded subject” was still inside the residence, according to the caller.
Manchester and Essx police officers, with assistance from State Police troopers and a K-9, established a perimeter around the house, acccording to a prepared statement from Manchester Chief Todd Fitzgerald. When officers entered the home, known by police to be abandoned, it was discovered that no one was inside.
The incident is being investigated as a possible “swatting” hoax, according to Fitzgerald' statement.
“Swatting” involves a person falsely reporting an emergency such as a murder or hostage situation, in order to trigger a SWAT team response. These false reports are made to terrorize or possibly endanger the lives of innocent people inside the home.
