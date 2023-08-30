Police Chief Edward Conley said officers provided a textbook example of de-escalation when they arrested a Salem man seen swinging a baseball bat on Western Avenue near the Man at the Wheel statue on Tuesday around 6:05 p.m.
No injuries were reported to the man who was arrested or to officers.
“It’s an excellent example of deescalation,” Conley said.
After being taken into custody, the 52-year-old Salem man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for an evaluation, Conley said. The man faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, possession of a Class B drug, suspected to be crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Conley said police received a report of a man waving a bat in the vicinity of the Man at the Wheel statue, similar to one of a man seen swinging a bat and blasting music at Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard at 5:39 p.m. The suspect left Niles Beach in a car before police arrived, Conley said.
When police found the man on Western Avenue, he had a bat which he swung at them.
Sgt. James Marshall removed his Tazer from its holster, Conley said, and commanded the man to drop the bat. At the same time, Officer Ronald Piscitello took out his pepper spray and also commanded the man to drop the bat. Officer Jared Foote also responded to the call, Conley said.
Eventually, the man complied, and was taken into custody while police called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital for an evaluation. Conley said the officers kept their distance and displayed the stun gun and pepper spray and gave verbal commands to deescalate the situation.
Marla Brin, who lives much of the year in Gloucester, witnessed what happened from Stacy Boulevard and left a message with Conley asking that the officers be commended.
She said the man got out of his car and threw a bottle into the water. At first, there was some concern among those on the boulevard about littering, but she said “it became obvious he was really distraught. He was yelling at someone mistreating him.”
People heading in the man’s direction started to turn around while the man fetched a burgundy metal baseball bat from his car, she said. Brin didn’t have a phone with her, but someone called police.
“It was really sad,” she said. “I was crying.” She said when police arrived, the man tried to get away by going around his car. “It was apparent he was not in a good place.”
Police raised their voices, telling the man to put the bat down, that if he didn’t, they would spray him, she said. They did not take out their guns.
Brin said she does not know how but she heard the bat hit the railing along the boulevard with a clang as the man got on the ground. She said officers listened to him and calmed him down.
A 1-minute video posted to the Gloucester Things Facebook page by Tim Haskell from a window across the street appears to show the man throw the bat as a uniformed officer points a Tazer at him and orders the man to turn around.
“Don’t hurt me!” the man yells as a plainclothes officer orders him to the ground.
“Get down on the ground or I will spray you,” the plainclothes officer says. “Get down! Get down, hands behind your back, hands behind your back, hands behind your back.”
The man begs police not to hurt him, the video shows.
“Nobody’s hurting you,” an officer can be heard saying as they kept the man on the ground.
“They did not do anything to endanger his life,” Brin said. “They were clearly aware he was having some sort of breakdown.”
She said police held the man until the ambulance arrived and did not do anything nasty or disrespectful to him.
“The bottom line, the cops were great,” Brin said. “They were kind, they were decent … they treated him like a human being and they treated him with respect.”
