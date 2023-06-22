ROCKPORT — After a public records request, Rockport police have released a partially redacted version of the police report of the crash earlier this month between an MBTA commuter rail train and a Rockport police cruiser.
According to the report, obtained on Wednesday by the Times, the Rockport officer involved in the crash radioed in the collision moments after it took place.
On Sunday, June 4, Rockport Officer Jared Lopez reported the following:
“At approximately (8:04 p.m.) I responded to the area of Station Square for a radio transmission from my partner Officer (David) LoConte stating the following: ‘Control, I’ve been involved with an accident with a train.’”
The report shows Rockport and Gloucester rescue personnel were en route by 8:05 p.m. and, according to the report, LoConte was transported to Beverly Hospital at 8:29 p.m.
Lopez reported he arrived at the Pooles Lane crossing where the accident took place, left his vehicle and ran to the driver’s side of LoConte’s police cruiser.
“I then saw Officer LoConte staring straight ahead with his eyes slowly shutting,” the report reads. “At this point, I called out to Officer LoConte to try and get a response. Officer LoConte then shut his eyes and his head began to tilt backwards.
“I then began to rub the center of Officer LoConte’s chest to provide some type of a response,” reported Lopez. “He then looked at me with a blank confused (stare). I asked Officer LoConte what happened.”
The next line of the report is redacted.
Lopez radioed dispatch requesting Beauport ALS to respond to the scene.
“I also instructed Rockport Control to have them step it up due to Officer LoConte’s going in and out of consciousness,” Lopez said. “I began to rub Officer LoConte’s chest again. Officer LoConte opened his eyes and sat back. I asked Officer LoConte how the cruiser ended upon the tracks and on Pooles Lane and he responded ‘I moved it.’”
LoConte said his neck and head hurt, according to the report.
“I then reassured him that the ambulance was on the way and to try and remain still,” said Lopez.
At approximately 8:08 p.m., paramedics from Gloucester fire and Beauport Ambulance arrived and LoConte was taken to Beverly Hospital, according to the report.
Police indicated they entered the MBTA train and spoke with the conductor. The comments recorded in the report at this point are redacted.
The report indicates MBTA Transit Police took over the investigation at 9:24 p.m. The report further states that 10 passengers on the train suffered no injuries. A records request has also been made to the MBTA Transit Police.
Superintendent Richard Sullivan told the Times in an earlier interview that his department needs time to investigate the crash. In the meantime, Rockport police Chief John Horvath has referred questions about the investigation to the transit police.
Tarr considers potential state oversight
Following the Rockport collision, at least one state lawmaker is weighing in on the accident.
Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said drivers need to be extra diligent when making their way over any train crossings.
“We have to pay attention to them,” he said. “They’re special. In this case, I understand there’s an investigation underway.”
Tarr urged a “wait–and-see” approach to the investigation, adding that if needed, lawmakers will be ready to act.
“We want to scrutinize the report from that investigation and see if modifications need to be made,” he said. “Right now, we need to let the investigation take its course.”
When findings are made public about the cause of the accident, Tarr said, lawmakers will then consider how best to address the matter.
“When we receive that information, the legislative delegation will be ready to act and do whatever is warranted in this case,” he said.
