ROCKPORT — As October is National Crime Prevention Month, Rockport police Chief John Horvath reminds all drivers to keep their cars locked tight when not being used.
"Drivers should be mindful of the simple but necessary steps to take to reduce their chance of theft, such as keeping car doors locked at all times, even while operating the vehicle," Horvath said in a prepared statement. "If a theft or break-in does occur, residents should immediately notify the Rockport Police Department."
On Sunday, a Manchester resident reported a possible car break on Bridge Street.
A woman who works in Gloucester reported her car stolen on Oct. 5; she told police she had left the keys inside and the doors were unlocked.
On Thursday morning, a resident of Norwood Avenue in Manchester reported his van had been broken into overnight, according to the Manchester Police Department's police log. Police found no evidence of forced entry and nothing appeared to be stolen from the car. Officers are investigating the matter.
Also on Thursday, a car stolen out of Gloucester was found by Hamilton police in their town.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 770,000 vehicles are stolen each year and 41% of them are never recovered. Rockport Police reminds all drivers to not leave their keys in the vehicle unattended, keep all windows sealed and lock all doors when away, don't leave valuables inside the vehicle, and park in well-lit or visible areas. To be extra secure, double check if your car is locked each night before heading to bed.
If you suspect your car has been broken into, don't hesitate to contact the police. If the car is stolen, police will need the license plate number, make, model and color of the car, the VIN number and any identifying characteristics. Be sure to file a claim with your insurance provider within 24 hours of when you discovered the crime.
