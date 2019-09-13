MANCHESTER — Local police increased their presence at all Manchester Essex Regional schools this morning after spending much of Thursday night investigating a rumored threat against Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School posted on social media.
The investigation determined that no credible threats had been made and that there is no danger to students, staff or the school buildings, according to Interim Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Essex police Chief Paul D. Francis.
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Essex police received a report that a Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School student had threatened to "shoot up the school" on Snapchat, Francis said. A principal feature of Snapchat, a social media application, is that pictures and messages are only available for a short time before they become inaccessible.
"We spoke to anybody and everybody who might have heard something," Francis said Friday morning. "No one heard anything like that."
After interviewing multiple students, police determined shortly after midnight that a personal dispute between two male students apparently spilled over onto social media and there is no threat to the greater school system..
"It was a personality conflict between the two," Francis said. "We determined it was not a credible threat."
Police were back at Middle High School, as well as Manchester Memorial and Essex elementary schools at 6 this morning out of an abundance of caution at the school district's request.
The school district cooperated fully with the police investigation, the chiefs said.
Detectives are still investigating, Francis said, and there are no charges at this time.
The police departments will collect their findings and forward all pertinent information to the Manchester Essex Regional School District for possible disciplinary action at the school level.
Both police departments and the school district take safety of students and staff very seriously.
"We take all threats and rumored threats very seriously," Fitzgerald said. "This situation appears to be limited to a dispute between two students, and while we are thankful that it appears as though no threat exists to the schools, we will work with all parties and the school district to ensure everyone understands the law and school policy as it relates to how we should treat one another."
Any resident with questions or concerns may call either police department, Manchester at 978-526-1212 or Essex at 978-768-6628.
