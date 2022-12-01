The Gloucester Police Department has been awarded a grant to increase the number of impaired driving patrols this holiday season as part of a nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, police Chief Ed Conley has announced.
As part of the state’s Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, the Baker-Polito administration has awarded more than $5 million in road safety grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to local police departments in fiscal 2023.
The Police Department has been awarded $35,000 in fiscal 2023 to join in this campaign, money which will pay for added “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement in December.
Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who heads up the department’s Community Impact Unit, said in an interview the department applies for the grant each year and over the course of the year, uses it to run different campaigns.
From April 1 to 30, officers will look for those texting and driving.
“Click It or Ticket is in May,” Nicastro said about the importance of buckling up, “and winter impaired driving is from Dec. 1st to Dec. 31st, so we really try to promote vehicular safety and try to inform the public about the dangers of drinking and driving especially during the holiday season.”
“When it comes to OUIs,” Nicastro said about those arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, “Gloucester’s really no different than any other community.”
In 2020, the department saw 20 arrests for drunken or drugged driving, Nicastro said.
“That was during the (COVID-19) pandemic so the numbers were a lot lower,” Nicastro said. The median in the city is about 50 arrests for drunken or drugged driving a year.
“But those are charges, those aren’t convictions,” Nicastro said. He said he sees these numbers each year and they are consistent over a three-year period.
In 2020, there were five suspected crashes related to alcohol and in a normal year there are about 20. With the amount of traffic in the city, especially during the summer tourism season, this is not a lot, Nicastro said.
“We’d like to get them down and that’s why we do an awareness programs like we have going on in the month of December,” Nicastro said about reducing for drunken or drugged driving arrests.
The department plans to pay officers to go out on overtime to make vehicle stops with the goal of preventing winter impaired driving, Nicastro said.
Police are urging those who plan to drink or use marijuana or other drugs to plan ahead and designate someone to drive for them, use a ride-sharing service or ride public transportation. Police also want to remind people to never get behind the wheel if they have been drinking and never get into a vehicle if a driver appears impaired.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Administration in Conley’s announcement show about a third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involved drunk drivers. On average, more than 10,000 people have died each year from 2014 to 2018 in drunken-driving crashes.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.