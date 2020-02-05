Police are out again today searching for a missing Gloucester woman.
Chief Edward Conley III said on Twitter shortly around 11:15 a.m. that Gloucester officers and members of the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council are using police dogs in the renewed search.
Abbie Flynn of Saint Louis Avenue went missing sometime Sunday after 4 p.m. She had prepared for a Super Bowl party and told her son she was going for walk. Guests arriving around 6 p.m. called police to report she wasn't home.
Flynn is a 59-year-old white female with brown hair, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Her cell phone was located inside her house after she was reported missing. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.
Searchers scoured areas Flynn, an avid photographer and outdoors enthusiast, was known to frequent on foot, by air and on the sea.
Police are "retracing previous search areas. This is not based on any new information," Conley said.
Anyone with information about Flynn's possible whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester Police at 978-283-1212.
