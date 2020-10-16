Members of the Gloucester Police Department will be conducting firearms training on Friday and two days next week.
The training will be conducted Oct. 16, 20 and 23 at the shooting range at the end of Forest Lane in West Gloucester, the department posted on its official Facebook page.
The department says these dates are make-up dates as scheduled training sessions were delayed to accommodate a meeting earlier in the month between Chief Ed Conley and neighbors about the range and associated issues.