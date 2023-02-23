In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Thursday Feb. 23

6:42 a.m.: During a motor vehicle stop at an address on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.

Wednesday Feb. 22

5:30 p.m.: A citation was issued during a motor vehicle stop at an address on Southern Avenue.

5:23 p.m.: A citation was issued during a motor vehicle stop at an address on Main Street.

5:12 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued during a motor vehicle stop at an address on Southern Avenue.

5:08 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.

10:41 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you