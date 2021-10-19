Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be making her way over the bridge to speak about the blue economy later this week.
Polito will be joined by a number of local and state leaders on Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 at the Cape Ann Museum when the annual North Shore Blue Economy Report-Out will dive into the North Shore Blue Economy regional economic assessment and community engagement findings. Leaders from Gloucester, Beverly, Newburyport and Salem are expected.
“This has the potential to be the largest economic development initiative on the North Shore, especially with the recent announcement of major wind farm work in Salem, a growing visitor based economy and bio tech moving into our region as an expansion from Cambridge and Boston,” said Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
According to the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Gloucester Marine Station, the goal of the meeting is to present a summary of Phase 1 findings: what the North Shore Blue Economy team has learned about the region, its progress, and its potential.
In this first phase, the team has gathered baseline economic data and met with 300 stakeholders across government, business, philanthropy, nonprofit, and research institutions. The team has worked in research partnership with the Public Policy Center at UMass Dartmouth and Springline Research Group.
“The ultimate goal of the 10-year North Shore Blue Economy (NSBE) initiative is to build and implement a sustainable, resilient and equitable regional Blue Economy network, which builds upon our strengths and positions the region to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the blue economy,” said Katherine Kahl of the Gloucester Marine Station in a prepared statement.
Kahl said that the “blue economy” is defined as “the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.”
With this understanding, the station and its partners are set on finding sustainable innovation and job creation opportunities that complement traditional marine uses and local heritage.
In Phase 2, the team will focus on growing the North Shore Blue Economy network, developing workforce training and education to drive blue economy job creation, branding and marketing a regional vision, and fundraising to increase capital that will foster entrepreneurship and incubate the blue economy initiatives.
The event has been capped at the first 40 registrants who sign up at kkahl@umass.edu and the event will require masks. The event will be livestreamed at https://streamography.com/northshoreblueeconomy
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.