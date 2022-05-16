If you see lot of activity or containment booms floating in Gloucester’s Inner Harbor on Tuesday, May 17, don’t be alarmed.
This is a scheduled full-scale pollution response exercise involving the scenario that an oil spill threatens Gloucester Harbor.
The bi-annual event, featuring port and state partners, runs from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, 17 Harbor Loop.
“Most of it is going to be more hands-on drills and field training that will begin about 10 o’clock,” said fire Chief Eric Smith in a voicemail message.
The Gloucester and Rockport fire departments and the Gloucester Harbormaster are scheduled to host the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection response drill in the Inner Harbor, according to Mayor Greg Verga’s office, Smith and a copy of the exercise plan.
According to the MassDEP’s Exercise Plan 2022 Gloucester/Rockport First Responder Exercise, “This is a full-scale exercise, planned for approximately 6 hours in Gloucester Harbor. Exercise is limited to Gloucester Harbor in the vicinity of USCG Station Gloucester, Harbor Cove, and the adjacent shorelines.”
“Mariners are advised to use caution when transiting this area,” according to the plan. “Interested mariners may contact the Gloucester Harbormaster or the U.S. Coast Guard by VHF radio.”