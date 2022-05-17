A pollution control exercise that was scheduled to put booms meant to control an oil spill into Gloucester’s Inner Harbor near Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop stayed high and dry instead.
Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said despite the blue skies Tuesday morning, a combination of windy conditions, tricky tides and lobster boats heading out for the start of lobster season made it difficult to deploy booms in the water.
Still, the training was productive, Smith said. The training involved representatives of the Coast Guard’s Station Gloucester and Sector Boston, Gloucester’s Harbormaster and Fire department, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and the contractor who developed the response plan. Rockport was unable to make it, Smith said.
“It’s good to get all the parties in the same room,” Smith said.
Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said the wind was blowing too hard to get out on the water but “the rest of the drill went really well.” He said crews were able to walk through everything on land.
“These drills are very important,” said Rockport fire Chief Kirk Keating, noting that the state supplies the town with an oil recovery trailer that can be used in an incident such as a boat leaking fuel, an oil spill or an oil tank letting go along the coast.
Chief Smith said the state has supplied 83 of these trailers to Massachusetts coastal communities.
The trailer and the equipment inside allows firefighters and local officials to contain an oil spill until the state Department of Environmental Protection arrives on scene.
Keating said it’s worthwhile to drill so that firefighters can become familiar with the equipment.
Not only are the trailers provided by the commonwealth, they are replenished and maintained by the state, Smith and Keating said.
“Training is always good,” said Keating, who was unable to make it to Gloucester on Tuesday morning. He said firefighters can always go to the training on their own in the summer.
