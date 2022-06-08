Local entrepreneurs will now have a chance to pop up in a storefront along Main Street thanks to a partnership among the city, UpNext and the community action agency Action Inc.
The retail incubator program called Project: Pop-Up is offering spaces at a brand new storefront at 206 Main St. in Gloucester to allow business owners the chance to test their concepts or expand their businesses in a brick-and-mortar location, the city announced. Small businesses can “pop-up” at a subsidized rate and get access to a variety of resources to help them grow.
For those who want to learn more about Project: Pop-Up, an informational session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Interested business owners can register for the session at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkcOiuqz0tHdTgzN3mxyKvtDy6eeBncwAO.
Action Inc., a community partner with the city, will provide the space and assist the potential businesses with subsidized utilities.
“This partnership with UpNext and Action Inc. is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs that may be wanting to test the waters of their expanding small business,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a prepared statement. “It gives them the chance to see how their business could thrive in a storefront space. It also brings a fresh take and revitalization to Main Street and offers more variety to downtown Gloucester.”
The grant is aimed at independent business owners and retailers, artists, crafters, galleries and others. Gloucester, UpNext and Action Inc. are committed to prioritizing low income, BIPOC and women entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted to be able to partner with the city of Gloucester and with UpNext to launch this new initiative. A thriving downtown, with a diverse mix of store and business owners will boost economic opportunities for everyone in our community. This program will help revitalize Main Street while helping to promote emerging entrepreneurs from less traditional backgrounds,” said Joe McEvoy, chief strategy officer at Action Inc, in a statement.
“Harbor Village has already brought much needed housing to the community and, with this project, we can inspire others in our community to open their own businesses, creating new jobs and opportunities for more local residents,” McEvoy said.
According to the statement, Project: Pop-Up is part of the Baker-Polito administration’s Regional Development Organization (REDO) grant program that was established by the Legislature and administered by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. It’s part of the state’s efforts to jumpstart the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Business owners interested in applying for Project: Pop-Up should visit https://poppingupnext.com/projectpopupgloucester to learn more and fill out the application.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.