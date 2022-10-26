Purchasing a paintbrush may help spruce up the peeling white paint and deteriorating wooden exterior of the Greek Revival-style Legion Memorial Building, but likely not in time for Gloucester’s quadricentennial in 2023.
With America’s oldest seaport about to celebrate its 400th birthday, the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 has been looking to tidy up the building it calls home. Mark Nestor, a local attorney and the post’s commander, said the post decided to hold a “Purchase a Paint Brush” fundraising drive to paint the building and make other outside repairs.
Nestor worries the building’s peeling paint will be an eyesore during next year’s celebrations.
“This is what tourists and the citizens are going to see driving down Washington Street for the 400th anniversary,” Nestor said.
However, the mayor’s office says the outside restoration of the historic city-owned building with its distinctive columns may have to wait until the city can undertake a much larger project than a new paint job.
One of the city’s signature buildings, the circa 1844 hall at the intersection of Middle and Washington streets could use a little TLC — an estimated $400,000 worth, according to an estimate from a Gloucester contractor solicited last year by Nestor.
And that work probably won’t take place in time for the Gloucester400+ celebration, the administration says.
The post leases the building for a nominal fee of $1 a year from the city, and has done so since 1920. In February, the city awarded and exercised another five-year option running through April 2027, according to city documents. The lease states that the city, as the lessor, “shall be responsible for maintenance and repair of the elevator, the outside of the building and any capital improvements.”
“A lot more needs to be done to the building, so the project is a lot more than just painting. We are working internally to locate the funding and plan for a larger project, so this will most likely not be done in time for the 400th,” read a statement from Mayor Greg Verga’s office. “The first step is definitely to get an idea of what the project will include before moving forward with any (Community Preservation Act) requests. However, it is a historical building so it could be eligible for CPA funds in the future.”
The Legion Memorial Building’s north portico faces the city’s 1921 bronze statue of Joan of Arc in Legion Square, which honors those from Gloucester who served in World War I.
According to information from Gloucester’s Harborwalk and a poster celebrating the completion of its renovations in 1921, the building served as a town hall and the Forbes School in 1868. Nestor said the post occupied the building a year after the American Legion was founded and the post is in its 103rd year.
Besides, peeling paint, the Legion is also concerned about the ornate columns on the building’s northern and eastern sides which he said have major drainage problems.
“If these things go, it’s not going to be pretty,” Nestor said.
Nestor said the Legion has tried to get Community Preservation Act funding in the past but was unsuccessful. The post has been raising the issue of needed repairs since 2017. At the time, the Gloucester Historical Commission hired William C.S. Remsen, chief preservation architect for International Preservation Associates Inc. of Gloucester, which came up with a roughly 90-page report in March 2017.
“Currently, the building suffers from significant, long-term, highly visible, paint failure with associated water penetrations and wood decay,” the executive summary of the report states. “Many vertical joints have opened on the structural Ionic columns.” The report added that while the roofs were recently replaced, the gutter system was decaying and rainwater was not adequately being conducted away from the building’s foundations.
“These conditions have reached the ‘tipping point’,” the more than 5-year-old report states.
Nestor said he asked former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to pay for the building’s exterior work from the $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, but that did not happen.
After Mayor Greg Verga took office, Nestor said he hand-delivered a copy of Remsen’s report to him.
In June, he said he met with city CFO John Dunn and the preservation architect and they walked around the building.
Nestor said he was told the city was going to start working on the project and it was going to go to request proposals to redo the outside.
“Silence, silence, silence, silence,” Nestor said, “followed up every now and then by ‘we’re working on it, we’re working on it.’” Nestor said he was concerned the building would be sheathed in scaffolding in the spring of 2023 only to be ready by 2024.
“There doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency so I figured, ‘I’ll do paint brushes,’” he said of the fundraising drive. Nestor said he would be glad to work with the city and contribute the money raised toward the project.
