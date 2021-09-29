Residents waiting to hear what the city decides about plans for the future of Salt Island will have to wait longer as its owners, the Martignetti family, have requested to continue the conversation yet again.
But it does beg the question: how long can an applicant continue a matter?
“For the most part, they continue as often as they like,” Conservation Commission member Robert Gulla said at last week’s commission meeting. “We like it when they let us know a little time in advance but the continuation can — no pun intended — continue infinitely.”
Conservation Agent Adrienne Lennon clarified that an applicant can continue up to two years without acting upon the matter of the agenda before the commission can deny the application.
“It can go on for a long time,” she said.
Salt Island LLC, also known as the Martignetti family, purchased the island in December 2017 for $250,000 as a personal endeavor.
The Conservation Commission was scheduled to discuss Salt Island LLC’s plans to build a fence and bring goats onto the island to eradicate the poison ivy last week after the hearing was postponed repeatedly all summer long.
With the hearing continued again, residents eager to provide input on the matter now will have to wait until Oct. 20.
John Paul Martignetti told the Times on Tuesday that he “does not have any further information at this time” as to when the family might have the conversation with Gloucester’s Conservation Commission.
While the family has always allowed beachgoers to wade to the island during low tide, the Martignettis’ plan to bring another visitor — goats — has concerned the commissioners and members of the public
Ronald Martignetti has said that goats and a fence are the only thing his family has planned for the island’s immediate future.
He added that the Martignettis do not have any imminent plans to build any additional structures.
While the city commission is scheduled to discuss the island’s future next month, concerned nature enthusiasts have come together as Save Salt Island. The group’s ultimate goal, member Jayne Knott told the Times, is to have a conservation restriction placed on the island to preserve its natural beauty forever.
