The Mobil gas station on Gloucester’s Essex Avenue is fenced off and ready for demolition to make way for a new gas station — and marijuana dispensary.
Alongside the new station, the site at 65-73 Essex Ave. will host a two-story, roughly 4,500-square-foot building housing a convenience store on its first floor and Reverie 73, a marijuana dispensary, on its second level, said Jeff Black, the dispensary’s owner.
“Reverie 73 is a curated experience,” Black said. “We don’t want to get people in and out as soon as possible. We want to talk to them about their needs and what they want in a product.”
The dispensary opened its first location in Lowell earlier this year. In addition to the Gloucester shop, Black plans to open one on Rantoul Street in Beverly.
“(The Gloucester store) will look exactly like the Lowell location,” Black said. “It will be an elevated cannabis experience that is very curated, has nice fixtures and finishes and is just a very clean store.”
Black is also an owner and COO of his family’s company Energy North Group, the largest wholesale distributor of fuel in New England and upstate New York, according to the company’s website.
Energy North owns more than 70 car washes, food service locations, gas stations and convenience stores, including the Mobil gas station and convenience store on Essex Avenue.
The company acquired the Gloucester property in 2011. It’s the second oldest Mobil station in the country, Black said.
“It was very important to the City Council and various boards to keep that gas station Mobil and to keep that legacy,” Black said.
Black’s team is still working out a timeline for the project. A start date for construction largely depends on how long the demolition of the existing gas station, convenience store and a garage on the property takes, he said.
The project has already cleared the city’s approval process for construction and obtained a special permit to operate a dispensary. Reverie 73 will join Happy Valley Ventures as cannabis shops in Gloucester. The city has capped the number of retail cannabis licenses at three.
Since the Essex Avenue lot is in a flood zone, developers also acquired an Environmental Notification Form with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office and received approval for an exception to the city’s lowlands requirement.
Energy North has been looking to redo the Mobil station for a long time, Black said, adding that this is the perfect chance to do it.
“Gloucester is a wonderful town with a rich history, and so many new and great things are coming to it,” Black said. “We are really excited to be a part of its growth.”
