Amid scattered power outages around the city, power was knocked out to the Plum Cove and Beeman Memorial elementary schools this morning around 10 a.m. as the seaport dealt with a number of power outages on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the school department said notices had gone out to the schools’ families and staff.
Power was restored at Beeman on Cherry Street around 12:30 p.m. but not by then at Plum Cove on Hickory Street, according to Michael Gaffney, Gloucester Public Schools' community engagement and communications coordinator.
He said school was operating as normal. Lunch was served and dismissal was at the regular time, and all scheduled after-school activities would occur.
This morning, Beeman Principal Jodi Gennodie wrote to Beeman families that the kindergarten through fifth-grade school had lost power at 10 a.m. “due to a downed power line on Langsford Street.”
“Students safe and dry and continuing to do their school work. Lunch will be served, dismissal is planned as normal. Our land line phones are out. If you need to contact anyone, please call our district office at 978-281-9800. We will follow up if there are any changes," she wrote.
Amid inclement weather this morning, the city shared on its Facebook page outage notices from National Grid from around the city.
At 6:07 a.m., a power outage impacted Cleveland Street, Cleveland Place, Arthur Street, Willow Street, Sylvan Street, Willowood Road, Maplewood Avenue, Cedar Street and Sylvan Court with 172 customers impacted. Power was restored at 7:25 a.m.
At 9:52 a.m., 2,226 customers were impacted by an outage impacting Washington Street, Leonard Street, Langsford Street, Holly Street, High Street, Cherry Street, Dennison Street, Gee Avenue, Revere Street and Reynard Street with power estimated to be out for about 2 hours.
At 11:51 a.m., National Grid reported an outage on Essex Avenue, Sumner Street, Concord Street, New Way Lane, Bray Street, Woodman Street, Fernald Street, Lincoln Street, Overlook Avenue and Keystone Road impacting 586 customers with an estimate duration of more than 2 hours.
At 11:56 a.m., National Grid said power was off on Summer Street, Bray Street, Fernald Street, Great Hill Road, Old Bray Street, Roberts Court, and Leaman Drive with 106 customers impacted with an estimated duration of 2½ hours.
National Grid’s outage map also showed an outage affecting 1,740 customers in Essex, Hamilton and Gloucester starting at 11:51 a.m. with an estimated restoration of power at 2 p.m.