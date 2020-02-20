Large parts of the city are currently without power.
"We have a pretty widespread power outage throughout city," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on her Facebook page. "Trying to get some information from National Grid."
National Grid reported that, as of 2:27 p.m., there are roughly 4,000 customers are being impacted by Thursday's power outage.
An updated map of outages throughout Gloucester can be found at https://outagemap.ma.nationalgridus.com/
Estimated restoration is 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.