Members of Gloucester Rotary put on their aprons and wielded their spatulas for the group’s Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Stage Fort Park on Saturday morning.
The Rotarians served up fresh stacks of blueberry pancakes to hundreds under sunny skies. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit local projects that support people.
This community-friendly tradition brings people together for a good cause and offers a hearty al fresco breakfast with stunning views from the Antonio Gentile Bandstand.
Once many diners finished breakfast, they headed to the Gloucester Waterfront Festival, sponsored by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, which also ran Sunday.