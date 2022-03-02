Wednesday, Ash Wednesday, marked the beginning of Lent for many Christians, and like many on Cape Ann the parishioners of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport took part in special services.
During these services, a priest or minister smudges ashes on a worshiper’s forehead in the shape of a cross. The ashes are meant to show that a person belongs to Jesus Christ, and mourns their sins — the same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross.
Also Wednesday, members of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport answered Pope Francis’s call to prayer in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I appeal to everyone, believers and non-believers alike,’ the pope said. “May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.”
The Vigil for Peace at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church began shortly after 1 p.m., included the saying of the rosary, and ended at 5 p.m.
Another vigil will be hosted this Saturday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. The public is invited to gather at the candlelight prayer vigil for the crisis in Ukraine in solidarity with those who seek peace, justice, safety, and freedom from war.
Attendees may come and go at any time during the vigil, which will provide a quiet place for silent prayer and candles of hope to be lit. Printed guides for prayer and meditation will be provided for those who may find that helpful.
More information is available by contacting Pastor LaDonna Thomas at pas...@stpaulcapeann.org or the church office at 978-283-6550.