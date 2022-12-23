A powerful pre-Christmas storm brought high winds of up to 60 mph, heavy rain and localized flooding around high tides in America's oldest seaport and other Cape Ann communities Friday morning and afternoon before temperatures were expected to plunge well below freezing by Saturday morning.
Flooding took place in the run up to high tide Friday at 10:27 a.m. Scattered power outages were also reported throughout Cape Ann, including a major outage on Eastern Point starting at 4:32 a.m. Friday, according to National Grid’s outage map. Power was estimated to be restored around 8 p.m., according to the power company.
National Grid said in a statement it had 2,000 personnel out responding to power outages caused by downed tree limbs and utility poles. As of noon Friday, about 39,000 customers were still without power.
“We started to experience splash-over 1.5 hours before high tide along the Boulevard,” said Gloucester Public Works Director Mike Hale in an email. The parking lot along Rogers Street known as I-4, C-2 “was wet.” Hale said. He added that Causeway Street was underwater an hour before high tide.
A portion of Stacy Boulevard from the Blynman Bridge toward the downtown was closed Friday afternoon. Waves could be seen crashing onto the boulevard.
Also closed was Causeway Street, which runs between Route 128 and Lobsta Land restaurant and Concord Street.
Sudbay Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC Sales Manager Kevin Barkhouse said, “We’re fine. They just had to close the road for a little while.” He said just before 2 p.m. the road was again open and there were no issues otherwise.
One man took advantage of the flooding to row, row, row a boat gently down a parking lot. Stefan Mierz shared a video and a photo taken by Jerry Lovasco of him rowing a dory around the parking lot at the former Madfish Grille restaurant at 77 Rocky Neck Ave., adjacent to Gloucester Marine Railways where his art studio is also located.
“Thankfully it managed to only get a little bit wet inside,” said Mierz in a message on Facebook Messenger. He was rowing around about 11:30 a.m.
“I needed to get it off the dock there anyway,” he said about having to move the dory. “I walked/floated it to the lot and rowed her in!”
Other people also shared their weather photos to social media. Cape Ann Weather shared a post showing debris on Thatcher Road at Good Harbor Beach. Others shared photos of waves crashing onto the beach parking lot or waves crashing at the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard.
The Facebook page for the Rockport Town Administrator announced at high tide 10:30 a.m. that Thatcher Road, Route 127A, was closed due to flooding.
Around 11 a.m., the town announced that its Public Works crews were working to open roads “as soon as the water recedes and they can be cleared of debris.” Around noon, the town announced Thatcher had reopened to traffic.
The Essex Causeway carrying Route 133 over the Essex River flooded. It reopened Friday afternoon.
Some roads were covered with debris and rocks. Pounding waves were also seen on Gloucester's Back Shore as well as some closures. A loader could be seen clearing rocks from the road in the area.
Manchester-by-the-Sea police said low-lying areas of town suffered flooding, including that Black Beach and Tuck's Point were “completely flooded.” Water also came up behind Town Hall, police said.
There were scattered power outages throughout the day. Gloucester posted an update from National Grid at 4:32 a.m. for an outage affecting 846 customers including Rocky Neck Avenue, Eastern Point Road, Grapevine Road, Eastern Point Boulevard, Rackliffe Street, High Popples Road, Atlantic Road, Main Street, Harriett Road and Wonson Street.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the outage map (https://outagemap.ma.nationalgridus.com/) showed 577 customers still without power on Eastern Point.