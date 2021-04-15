This Saturday, Sawyer Free Library and professional award-winning photographer Skip Montello will present a class on digital photography basics.
Do you have a digital camera and need to learn how to use it? Do you already use your camera but want to know how to take better pictures? This class, from 2 to 4 p.m. April 17, will help. The virtual presentation is free to all. Would-be participants may register at sawyerfreelibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.
During the presentation, Montello will introduce the different camera controls and what they do. He will share his knowledge of digital photography basics, including equipment, components of light exposure, elements of composition, and more.
Montello, a Rockport resident, is an exhibiting member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony, Rocky Neck Gallery, Rockport Art Association, Newburyport Art Association, and the Griffin Museum of Photography.
His passion for photography developed during his career at the Polaroid Corporation, where he spent more than 30 years as a photographic scientist, engineer, and technology leader. Over the years he has moved from film-based media to digital. When not photographing, he is a sport fishing charter captain, sailing instructor, and outdoor writer.
Montello's photography has earned numerous awards at Rockport and Newburyport art associations and the worldwide Nikon Small Wonders Competition. He has exhibited in several solo shows, and his work is held in private collections in the United States and Europe.
Art on show
“A Line in the Sand,” featuring interpretations of Cape Ann’s seaside by Gloucester artist Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Rockport artist Leslie Heffron, is showing at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., through April 30. As the gallery’s capacity is three persons at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are encouraged during or outside of hours which are Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. The show be also be seen at janedeeringgallery.com.
Rockport Poetry Festival
On Sunday, April 18, more than 60 poets from all over the world will gather online to for a free Zoom celebration of the third annual Rockport Poetry Festival, the theme of which is this year: “GLOBAL VOICES: Poetry from Around the World.” All poems will be presented in English. This year, due to COVID-19, the festival will be online, beginning at 9 a.m. with poets from the Far East, and continuing through the day to accommodate multiple time zones. Thereafter will be hourly sessions as the festival circumnavigates the globe. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. there will be a free Haiku Workshop with prominent haiku poet Brad Bennett. For tickets, email: RockportPoetry@gmail.com with TICKETS in the subject line. Workshop tickets should have “haiku workshop” in the email header. For more information, visit www.RockportPoetry.com, on either the Rockport Poetry Festival or Rockport Poetry Facebook pages, and on Instagram @rockportpoetryfest. or contact RockportPoetry@gmail.com.
Favorite Poem Project
MANCHESTER — Join Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., on Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on Zoom to celebrate the spirit of the Favorite Poem Project created by former U.S. Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky. Sign up to share your favorite poem and explain its meaning to you. Each reader will have 5 minutes and you be eligible to win a Favorite Poem Project Anthology book! To register, go to www.manchesterpl.org.
Writers exhibit
During April, Poetry Month, the Matz Gallery at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., will feature a mixed medium show by a writing group. This exhibit is the brain child of North Shore mothers Kristin Proctor, Lyn Towne-Smith, Meg Grant, and Nancy Carolyn Kwant, who together form a group called the Writing Mothers’ Workshop. Based on found poetry. which is a type of poetry created by excerpting words, phrases, and passages out of their contexts and reframing them, the windows for this exhibit came from the rectory of the former Sacred Heart Church and along the roads of Gloucester. All are welcome to don a mask and stop by and check it out.
Calm + Create Class
MANCHESTER — On Friday, April 30, at 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., is partnering with Slow River Studio in Essex to host a class led by Slow River Studio’s Jonti Rodi. This free Calm + Create introductory session is for anyone interested in spending an hour drawing, chatting and creating! All supplies will be provided. Just bring a chair and get creative be creative. Masks are required, social distancing is necessary, and supplies will be new or sanitized. Rain date? Friday, May 7, 1:30 p.. Space is limited. Contact Librarian Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org to reserve a spot.
Nurturing young writers
On Saturday, April 24, at 3 p.m., Literary Cape Ann presents “Nurture Young Writers! Why it Matters and How to Help,” a free zoom webinar featuring a panel of young writers and their teachers exploring what young writers say they need to grow as writers. Panelists include Manchester Essex High School senior Olivia Turner, O’Maley Middle School sixth-grader Aleena Brown, New York University Tisch School of the Arts graduate Mary Colussi, New School (NYC) creative writing professor Candy Schulman and Salem State University English Department Chair J.D. Scrimgeour. A discussion and Q&A will follow. For more information and your Zoom webinar link, visit: https://www.facebook.com/literarycapeann.