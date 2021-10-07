Two Gloucester educators have been honored for their work on bringing adventure-based counseling into the classroom.
Project Adventure, an experiential education center in Beverly, named Gloucester High School Adjustment Counselors Amy Kamm and Katie Knudsen as Educators of the Year for their collaboration with the program.
“All of these partners embody the spirit of Adventure,” remarked Caitlin Small, Project Adventure’s executive director and CEO, who presented the awards at a ceremony last week in Beverly. “They are brave, determined, creative, and collaborative. They serve their communities, and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”
The adventure-based counseling that Kamm and Knudsen have focused on collaborates with Project Adventure facilitators to provide active, group-based therapy and experiences at the Beverly nonprofit’s ropes course to build social and emotional wellness.
For Kids Only, a youth-serving organization based in Salem, was named Project Adventure’s Organizational Partner of the Year for its recent collaboration with the group, which brought more than 750 students from five cities — Peabody, Chelsea, Everett, Revere and Winthrop — to Project Adventure’s challenge course every day this summer. All 750 students participated in social-emotional learning activities on the three-acre ropes course and explored the substantial green space of Project Adventure’s campus at Moraine Farm.
“We have been busier than ever since the pandemic ended,” Small said. “Students and teachers have endured so much, and our programs are helping everyone recover what was lost or missed.”
Since 1971, Project Adventure has worked to infuse adventure into schools and youth programs using challenge courses, experiential learning, and curriculum for physical education and social-emotional learning.
Kamm and Knudsen will continue to run Adventure-Based Counseling at the high school this year and are looking to expand the program to meet rising mental health needs.
Small said that Project Adventure hopes to replicate the project at other schools across the North Shore.
For Kids Only and Project Adventure are seeking funding to continue their partnership through the rest of the school year and into next summer.