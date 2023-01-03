Longtime Lanesville resident and beloved local historian Prudence Paine Fish died just past 5 a.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve. She was 87 and only days earlier had talked animatedly to the Times from her bed at the Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rockport.
Full of fun, warmth and a million memories, she did not sound like a woman whose life was about to end. Actually, said her close colleague and friend Andrew Joyce, “I don’t think Pru did die. I think she just passed on to a higher plane of life.”
Prudence Fish’s life work was old houses. She knew old Cape Ann houses the way shipwright Harold Burnham knows old Essex schooners.
At an age when most people are content to simply be content, Fish — a founding member of the now defunct Gloucester Preservation Commission — churned out not one, but three colorful and colorfully illustrated books — "If Old New England Houses Could Talk," ''Antique Houses of Gloucester," and "Curious Facts about Old New England Houses," all available on Amazon. All are chock-full of the fruits of copious research and masterful sleuthing driven by a passion for the kind of houses real estate developers are likely to see as tear-downs.
Joyce, a local author and publisher, said the last 10 months collaborating with Fish on getting the three books published had been a bittersweet time for Prudence. While her health had declined, her productivity and drive had consumed her.
She had a half-century of amassed material — photos, clippings, deeds, copious notes — stuffed away in drawers and filing cabinets in her Lanesville home, and she was determined, says Joyce, to create from them a legacy.
"I think she had some sense of an impending final deadline,” he said. Fish’s son Rick agrees.
One of three siblings, Rick spoke emotionally from his mother’s home in Lanesville where he and his brother Bob were working on her obituary.
“She didn’t want to go, she had so much to give. If there was work to be done, she couldn’t sleep. She’d be up pounding the keyboard till all hours, then down making coffee at 5 a.m.”
Her love of old houses was a constant in his childhood, he said. "She’d hit the brakes” when she’d see an interesting one, he said. “Look at that chimney! Look at those windows!” she’d say.
Charles Nazarian, who credits Fish’s “inspirational role” in preserving and protecting Middle Street’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church (circa 1806), recalls how just a few weeks ago, Fish “lobbied him” to help protect old windows in a Lanesville renovation from being replaced by thermal pane windows.
In a city that has shown little regard for its historical buildings, said Fish’s close friend and neighbor, Jerry Ackerman, Fish was a force.
Fish herself told this reporter that what drove her was “the fun of it.” Each old house was “like a treasure hunt,” she said. Every beam, floorboard and decorative motif held a history, told a story about people, generations of families and how they lived.
Fish’s love of family histories was, in fact, as much a part of her love of houses as any architectural detail. She loved people and people loved her, said her grief-stricken son, Rick. She had total verbatim recall of conversations from years ago. And she was, he said, “an extraordinary mother.”
When she died, Prudence Fish was on her way to completing a manuscript for yet another book. This one, commissioned by the Gloucester400+ committee, focuses on Gloucester’s 60 remaining historic fisherman’s cottages.
Andrew Joyce will work with photographer and architect Bill Remsen on completing the project and seeing it into print.
Plans for a memorial, meanwhile, are vague at the moment, her son Rick said. Perhaps something outdoors in the spring. Something at the Lanesville Community Center, he said.
But one thing’s for sure. There will be no funeral for this life-loving lady.
“Oh God, no,” she said when such a thing was suggested. “I don’t want a funeral!”
