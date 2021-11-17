Public input needed for Dock Square firehouse redesign

ROCKPORT — The Old Firehouse Designer Selection Committee is seeking public input on new designs for the Dock Square firehouse.
The forum will be held virtually and over the phone via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.
Residents are also invited to partake in a survey on how the refurbished building can best serve the town. Responses will be collected through the end of November.
The survey and information on how to join the forum is available at rockportma.gov. Hard copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall.
Last year, the committee received two $27,000 grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Rockport Community Preservation Committee. The grants will be used for a feasibility study and preliminary designs by SSV Architects of Charlestown.
“Our goal is to complete the work early in the new year in time to meet the Feb. 7 deadline to apply for a grant from the Community Preservation Fund for Phase Two of the project, which will include final design and construction,” said Monica Lawton, chairwoman of the Old Firehouse Designer Selection Committee.
The committee will also apply for more funding from the state Cultural Council once the project is ready to be built.
“Their deadline is later (than the Community Preservation Committee),” said Lawton, “so the earliest we would be able to proceed with construction will be sometime in 2023.”
Back in March, the building underwent minor construction to shore up the wall facing the ocean that has sustained major storm damage over the decades.
“The DPW did some work ... to mitigate the problem and it has helped,” said Lawton, “but it is a temporary solution.
“The building needs substantial repairs and rehabilitation and, rather than take a piecemeal or Band-Aid approach,” she said, “it makes more sense to wait until we have completed our plans for the building, so that we can do it right.”
To attend the forum via Zoom, dial 1-929-205-6099 or visit https://rockportma-gov.zoom.us/j/85262430894. Meeting ID is 852 6243 0894.
