The management plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is being revised, and NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is seeking the public's input this week and next.
The 187-page draft management plan (https://bit.ly/3nedPMJ), prepared with input from the Sanctuary Advisory Council and the public, revises the 2010 management plan for the sanctuary. The 842-acre sanctuary is part of a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester to about six miles north of Provincetown, and supports a rich diversity of marine life, including about 20 marine mammal species, more than 30 species of seabirds and 60 species of fishes, and hundreds of marine invertebrates and plants.
The revised plan looks to address changes in the sanctuary's natural and cultural resources and environmental conditions while respecting sustainable human activities, and advancing ocean stewardship among diverse communities. There are no regulatory or boundary changes proposed in the draft plan, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Fifteen action plans within the management plan focus on marine mammal protection, seabird research, vessel traffic, maritime heritage and cultural landscapes, compatible uses, climate change, education and outreach, interagency and inter governmental coordination, the Sanctuary Advisory Council, research and monitoring, soundscape, water quality, habitat, ecosystem services and administration and infrastructure capacity.
The sanctuary has scheduled two virtual public meetings for oral comments. They are:
Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2294786739358044942
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m.at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2406001240996096272
Comments on the draft plan also will be taken through Jan. 21 via letters mailed to NOAA Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066, Attn: Management Plan Revision; emails to sbnmsmanagementplan@noaa.gov with "Comments" in the subject line; or via an online form at www.regulations.gov (docket number NOAA-NOS-2020-0003).
These comments will be considered by NOAA in the preparation of the final management plan.
To learn more about the draft management plan and how to submit comments, visit stellwagen.noaa.gov/management/2020-management-plan-review.
