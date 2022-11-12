For those feeling nostalgic about Sawyer Free Library, there's one more chance to take it all in one more time before construction starts early next year on its renovation and expansion project.
The public is invited to the library at 2 Dale Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. for the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Corporation's 2022 Annual Meeting.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with welcoming remarks by Mern Sibley, president of the library's Board of Trustees.
The public is invited to attend and hear a presentation by Matt Oudens, of Oudens Ellos Architecture, detailing updates to the 2025 Sawyer Free Library Capital Project.
Attendees will be welcome to take pictures of the spaces that have had special meaning to them or just sit and take it all in while learning more about the library’s busy year.
Sawyer Free Library recently moved its operations to 21 Main St. downtown in preparation for the work to start on the renovation project, which is expected to be finished in early 2025.
In addition, new members to the corporation and Board of Trustees will be elected, followed by the presentation of the Mary M. Weissblum Volunteer Award.
Each year, the trustees give the award to recognize and appreciate the library’s outstanding volunteers who help maintain and promote its services and programs.
Refreshments from Willow Rest will be served.
The meeting is open to the public, but only corporators can vote.
To learn more, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.