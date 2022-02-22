Public outreach planned for more Rockport DPW building project funding

ROCKPORT — In the coming weeks, the Rockport DPW Building Committee will begin publicly campaigning to fully fund the construction of a new Public Works building.
Annual Town Meeting in 2019 approved paying for the $12.4 million project via a debt exclusion of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2. However, because of rising labor and material costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest bid for the project came in at $14.45 million.
Now, the DPW Building Committee is seeking to raise the initial annual debt exclusion rate from 46 cents to 55 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value at this year's Town Meeting on April 2. The rate will decrease year to year by one to two cents.
If approved, the new tax rate will secure an additional $5 million for the project, enough to build the facility originally promised in 2019 without any cut costs or compromises.
At its meeting on Friday, Feb. 18, the DPW Building Committee approved verbiage for an informational pamphlet it plans to release on the project. The committee hopes to include 3-D renderings of the proposed facility before the pamphlet goes out to the public.
Part of the pamphlet outlines the financial impact taxpayers could potentially see if the debt exclusion increase is approved. In 2019, the average single-family home was worth $513,330. The original debt exclusion would have increased that home value's annual property tax by $236 in the first year. While still considering 2019's property values, the average Rockport homeowner may need to spend $46 more if the increase is approved.
The property value of the average single-family home has since increased to about $577,000 in 2022. Despite this, committee member Andrew Soll suggested members should continue to frame the tax increase based on 2019's property numbers. That way, voters will have an easier time understanding the issue by building off their previous knowledge of the debt exclusion.
The committee has set up an online calculator, https://jscalc.io/embed/RSldGz2FmvEBCGHj, to easily crunch the tricky numbers for residents. After entering a home's value, visitors can see what the annual tax increase was in 2019, what the new increase will be if granted in 2022, and the difference between the two.
Committee member Monica Lawton mentioned at Friday's meeting that taxpayers will not see their property taxes increase immediately. The debt exclusion is said to kick in around two years after construction has started.
In addition, the DPW Building Committee hopes to host another tour of the current DPW facility sometime before Town Meeting, just as it did in 2019. This time, the committee is working to have the tour live-streamed online for those who are unable to attend in person. Details on the tour are still forthcoming.