Joe Demarco said he could do it and he did it. and once he’d done it, he did it again.
The Manchester chiropractor spent Wednesday at MAC Fitness Gloucester on Whistlestop Way breaking not just one, but two Guinness World records, first for the most push-ups completed in eight hours, and then, pushing on, to the most in 12 hours.
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., he amazed the crowds that stopped by to witness his feat, but he didn’t amaze himself. DeMarco, a lifelong animal lover who in 2007 won the Masters National Bodybuilding Champion title, had spent the last six months training assiduously for this day.
By last week, he was clocking close to 5,000 push-ups in two hours. He’d lost 16 pounds, but in the end, gained over $7,000 at last count for Cape Ann Animal Aid.
DeMarco on Wednesday clocked in at eight hours with a record-breaking 14,444 push ups, and continued to push on.
“We gave him a huge hurrah when he passed the (record) 20,085 mark, “ said Jennifer Dobson who, along with Jane Peters and two playful, adoptable kittens, was there from Cape Ann Animal Aid.
As 8 p.m. approached, DeMarco had already broken the 10-hour record and a hushed crowd of about two dozen well-wishers watched in awe as he kept on pushing.
“We’re just waiting for him to blow the horn,” said Dobson, which is evidently a prerequisite to officially break a Guinness world record.
“Amazing, just amazing,” Dobson said while she watched. “Guinness also requires that competitors use proscribed equipment, and he paid for all of it with his own money. Joe is all heart.”
And a lot of muscle.
A vegan, DeMarco’s sole nutritional sustenance as he willed his way through hour after grueling hour was a rich vegan broth specially prepared by his wife, who along with their two children, were beside him all the way.
“It’s all about the fundraising,” DeMarco had told the Times in an earlier interview. “And I hope it’s just the start of more fundraising for Cape Ann Animal Aid because they do such great work for animals.”
Since it was founded in 1964 to rescue cats and dogs abandoned by summer residents, Cape Ann Animal Aid has grown — fueled by community support — from a few donated cages in an empty garage to the 7,500-square-foot Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, home for the past ten years to countless homeless dogs and cats whose only option is for adoption.
One person who will not be thrilled with DeMarco’s triumph is Australia’s Jarrad Young who in 2021 had set the 8-hour record at 14,444 push-ups, and the 12-hour record of 20,085, both of which DeMarco crushed with apparent ease.
As for DeMarco, he told the Times that all of it — the training, the equipment, the special diet, the incredible tenacity and stamina — was all for his dog Buddha.
Buddha, a rescue dog that came into DeMarco’s life two years ago, has since run into serious health issues and may not have long to live.
“I don’t know how much longer Buddha will be with me,” said DeMarco, “but I am dedicating this challenge to him.”
DeMarco’s marathon, streamed on his YouTube channel, OcraMed Health, live from MAC Fitness Gloucester, also attracted lots of people to the mini-adoptathon that Jennifer Dobson and Jane Peters were running on site in tandem with his pushups.
“It’s been a great day for Cape Ann Animal Aid,” said Dobson.
And then Joe DeMarco did something that your mother probably told you never to do: he blew his own horn.
Animal lovers, please note: Donations are still being accepted online at http://spot.fund/g5IBG9.