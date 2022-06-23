The young man who died in an apparent drowning in Vernon’s Pit in Lanesville on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett, by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
The incident in what is a popular swimming hole is under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department and the DA’s office. No foul play is suspected.
Police Chief Ed Conley said Thursday that witnesses told investigators that Fabert and a female jumped from a high point at one end of the quarry.
“She came up but he never did,” Conley said. He said it’s unknown what happened to Fabert in the water. He said there was no indication the group was there “other than to do anything else but swim and enjoy the day together.”
He said by all accounts, the group “seemed like great kids.”
“It was a tragic accident,” he said.
Fabert was recent graduate of Everett High, according to a letter from Everett Superintendent Priya Tahiliani to the school community.
“It is with extreme sadness that I am informing the EPS community that Class of 2022 graduate Fabieri ‘Fab’ Fabert passed away following a drowning accident on Wednesday, June 22nd. I ask you to join me in extending our deepest condolences to Fab’s family, friends, teammates, and teachers,” Tahiliani said. The high school will be open on Friday, June 24, for students who need additional support, the superintendent said.
“Our heartfelt thoughts remain with Fab’s family and loved ones,” Tahiliani said.
Conley said he, the mayor and fire chief are all parents and they have sleepless nights over this kind of notification. The police and firefighters who responded to the report of a missing swimmer are also parents. “It’s always tough when dealing with kids,” he said.
City Council President Valerie Gilman, who lives in Lanesville and represents Ward 4 where the tragedy occurred said, “Our hearts go out to the family.” Gilman said she shared in the sorrow of the family and friends of Fabert, as did Mayor Greg Verga.
“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man that tragically passed away yesterday,” Verga said in a prepared statement Thursday afternoon. “I am incredibly grateful for the prompt and professional response from our local first responders and mutual aid partners. It is so important that our visitors and residents are able to safely enjoy all of the unique recreational activities and beautiful natural resources that Gloucester has to offer. Our community is heartbroken by this event and devastated by the loss of such a young life.”
According to fire officials, the young man went into the water around 1:09 p.m. Wednesday and the Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:15 p.m. Firefighters were on scene within six minutes, and police arrived shortly thereafter.
Two police officers and three firefighters were in the water for about 20 minutes searching for the boy. The State Police and Beverly dive teams went into the water and were able to recover the young man at 2:49 p.m.
Fabert was taken by Northeast Regional Ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital where Conley said he was pronounced dead.
On her Facebook page, Gilman gave kudos to the uniformed officers who dove in to try and locate the young man.
“They just did everything they could to attempt to rescue this young youth,” Gilman said.
“Thank you GPD and GFD and our states dive teams who participated in this tragic search and rescue event yesterday,” Gilman said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or eforman@gloucestertimes.com.