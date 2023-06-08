Gone, but not finished — Gina, diagnosed with HIV in 1994. Died, 2022.
Remember your current situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come — a long-time survivor diagnosed in 1997
My colleagues and I have blazed the trail of pain, so many meds, tribulations, and embarrassment. Don’t be too afraid to get help. Come meet the wonderful people at North Shore Health Project. Our peers will be there for support and to talk...Join our group. You will feel safe and cared for. I have had the virus for 23 years and many have had it much longer. You are welcome to join our family. We love making new friends. So don’t be sad, be glad that we are here and we will save hugs for you — Sincerely, Robin, who was born and raised in Lanesville
These are just a few of many voices that are front and center in a groundbreaking show of fiber works created by HIV/AIDS long-term survivors at a new exhibition at Rockport Art Association & Museum.
The front room at the historic art association downtown swirls with color on the walls, hanging from the beams, and draped on the window, along with stories and poems that give voice to a population that often feels relegated to the outskirts of society.
The exhibition, titled “Interwoven: HIV/AIDS Long-term Survivor Stories & Connections,” is a collaboration of the North Shore Health Project and the Rockport Art Association & Museum. This is the first time the project has been displayed in public. There is a public reception on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m.
Visitors to the gallery will have an opportunity to put the name of a loved one on an ornament that will be attached to a flowing scarf in a tribute to those who have died.
Karen Koretsky, the executive director of the art association, talked about the meaning of this show.
“It’s a really powerful and colorful exhibition in which the stories of these individuals are told through their fabric work and fiber work,” she said. “This exhibition is really important because it gives these individuals an opportunity to share their stories, their healing process and their artwork. It’s a fluid exhibit and you can’t help but be enveloped by the whole exhibit. The comments about their experiences that are printed and mounted on the works help the viewer understand the context of the art at a deeper, more personal level.”
Among the varied panels, there are some stories, poems and text, including one marine-theme panel that states: “HIV Strong.” Another panel showcases an original poem, and another shares the text of a Rilke poem.
One longtime survivor wrote in a poem in which this is an excerpt: “...through many mistakes and choices through these years, I’ve done wrong with regret always ending in tears. After working on myself through a lifetime of pain, they taught me, to change is my choice.”
Brian King, the medical case manager of the health project, noted that these HIV/AIDS survivors have woven friendships and communities to support one another, and has led to life-long bonds.
“Together, these artists represent half of North Shore Health Project’s HIV/AIDS client population, a group that has come together to create this immersive fiber arts exhibit of panels, scarves, and blankets that tell the joys and sorrows of their personal stories,” said King.
King explained that often those who survive to tell the tale often feel invisible and even unsafe to disclose their HIV status.
“Survivors diagnosed early in the epidemic still struggle with psychological and medical trauma from the toxic effects of early medications, loss of friends, partners, livelihoods, and body autonomy, and multiple experiences of discrimination compounded by LGBTQ+ stigma, racism, and other inequities,” according to an exhibition statement.
King noted that the exhibit is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts’ Public Art for Spatial Justice program, with funding from the Barr Foundation.
Koretsky is eager to share this show with the public.
“Their work warrants being seen and their stories are important,” she said. “I feel proud about our involvement in providing a space for such an important and beautiful exhibit as well as the opportunity which they gave us to show this work.”
The show runs through June 22.