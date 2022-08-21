Rabid fox found on Concord Street

A fox found in the area of 86 Concord St. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, has tested positive for rabies. Any person who was bitten, scratched or who was exposed to the fox’s saliva has had a high-risk exposure and should immediately consult medical professionals, Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Mayor Greg Verga said in a prepared statement.
The Gloucester Health Department was notified by the Massachusetts Public Health Department that the fox tested positive for rabies.
Rabies is a serious disease and if you believe you or someone you know may have had contact with this fox, please contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours), or your health care provider for a risk assessment.
Following an exposure to rabies, disease can be prevented with prompt administration of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).
PEP consists of both rabies immune globulin (RIG) and vaccine. RIG is administered once and helps provide immediate protection until the person responds to the vaccine by actively producing antibodies. The vaccine series consists of four shots with the first dose administered promptly after the exposure and then again 3, 7, and 14 days later. Persons with altered immunocompetence should receive an additional dose of vaccine on day 28.
Residents are urged to be cautious of wild animals while outdoors and when walking pets. You should never approach or try to pet an animal that is found outdoors.
If residents believe their pet may have had contact with the fox, please contact Gloucester Animal Control for more information at 978-281-9746.