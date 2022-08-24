Rain gives firefighters short reprieve at Woodland Acres brush fire

ROCKPORT — Although it rained Tuesday, Rockport Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said it wasn't nearly enough to put out the brush fire at Woodland Acres.
"It's quiet right now," he said early Wednesday afternoon. "I don't think it's out by any means. It's getting warm right now, meaning it's probably going to all dry out. I anticipate something will flare up this afternoon."
The Forest Fire Department is still routinely checking for hotspots in the area despite not having any major incidents in the past few days, according to a notice posted on the town's website Tuesday evening.
"All rain is helpful with wetting down potential fuel sources on the ground but a heavy, soaking rain is still needed," Town Administrator Mitch Vieira told the Times late Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no change to Tuesday's update.
"They addressed two flare-ups on Sunday in the morning and evening and have not had another to date," the notice reads. "The containment area remains intact and the perimeter remains wet and cold. The rain has been helpful with wetting the fuel sources on the ground but more rain is needed to penetrate deeper to fully extinguish."
Rockport's volunteer firefighters have been tending to the Woodland Acres fire on a near daily basis for over a month. According to Frontierro, their efforts haven't affected the town's Fire Department budget.
"We don't get paid extra for this," he said. "We get paid twice a year (via stipends), no matter how many calls we go to. We lost some hoses and some of the equipment burned up but there's no extra money for extra stuff we do."
The Woodland Acres fire, also known as the Briarwood Fire, has been burning since July 13. Rockport and state firefighters have back and forth to the area since, working to containing a brush fire that has moved underground, covering at least 12 acres of wooded area. Last week, they were joined by state National Guard firefighters in digging a trench to enforce the containment zone.
"The town is grateful for the dedicated volunteers of the Forest Fire and Fire Departments and all of their work in dealing with the fire," Vieira said in an email to the Times.