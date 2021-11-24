Before leaving school for a short Thanksgiving holiday, Gloucester High School students and staff held a pep rally Wednesday morning to rally the football team for Thursday’s game.
The Gloucester Fishermen take on the Danvers Falcons at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot St. in Danvers, at 10 a.m.
Gloucester High School students Chiara O’Connor and Aiden Donald dressed in turkey attire to emcee the pep rally, which was attended by several hundred students.
Events within the event included senior football players and cheerleaders joining to present a combined routine and a potato sack race between some teachers and students.
