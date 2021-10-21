Due to a recent re-precincting plan approved by City Council on Tuesday night, Ward 2 councilor candidate Tracy O’Neil may not be allowed to represent the ward if elected.
The 2020 re-precincting plan, which would go into effect Dec. 31, 2021, if state’s Local Election Districts Review Commission approves the city’s revisions, would move O’Neil’s Friend Street neighborhood from Ward 2 to Ward 1, Precinct 2.
“The effect of the map change will be that Ms. O’Neil, a candidate for Ward 2 councilor, will no longer be a resident of Ward 2 effective at the close of Dec. 31, 2021,” city General Counsel Chip Payson told City Clerk Joanne Senos in a Wednesday letter. “A resident of Ward 1 cannot be sworn into the serve as a Ward 2 councilor.”
In his explanation, Payson noted that “the requirement of an elected ward councilor to live in the ward he/she represents is a fundamental prerequisite to the effective operation of a democratic government.”
Senos and Payson did not return the Times’ request for comment.
As of Wednesday afternoon, O’Neil could not comment on the letter because she had not read it in its entirety.
At the start of her campaign, the lifelong resident of Portuguese Hill told the Times that she wanted to run “to represent the specific needs and priorities of my neighborhood.”
On Tuesday, the City Council approved and accepted ward lines revisions based on the federal 2020 Census results and the Secretary of State’s Office revised re-precincting plan for the city.
The re-precincting plan accounts for an increase of 940 residents over the past 10 years, as the federal Census recorded Gloucester’s population rose from 28,789 in 2010 to 29,729 in 2020.
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce held a forum Wednesday night where both O’Neil and incumbent Barry Pett spoke on why they were running. For a full story, go to gloucestertimes.com.
Incumbent on the change
Along with the rest of the council, Ward 3 Councilor Pett, who is running for re-election, voted to approve and accept the plan.
In a follow-up interview with the Times, Pett said that the important message is that the city had nothing to with the plan.
“This plan comes from the state and the federal Census ... they draw the boundaries based on the census,” he said. “All we are doing is confirming that the information provided is correct.”
Pett added that the idea of possibly not having a contender in the race is sad for him in a couple of ways.
“I always said it is good to have different people running for office so you can have conversation and you can have different feelings,” he said, adding that he realizes that O’Neil has put a lot of time and finances into running a campaign that may be null and void.
“It is what it is,” he said. “I hope nobody blames anyone in the city because the city didn’t make this up.”
Legal opinion, challenge
Payson, asked to give his legal opinion by the council, explained that because O’Neil’s house moves from Ward 2 to Ward 1 before the term for which she might be elected begins, the new precinct plan “disqualified her from being sworn in, beginning the term for which she was elected and serving as a Ward 2 councilor.”
He cites the city charter, noting that it reads that it is required for a ward councilor to be elected from or live in the ward they represent and is allowed to continue to serve until the expiration of his or her term “notwithstanding his removal from one ward in the city to another during the term for which he was elected …”
“The language of the charter requires that the term must have started at the time of the removal,” Payson wrote to the council. “In order for a term to start, the ward candidate who won election must first be sworn in (up until that time, it is the previous ward councilor’s term of service for which he was elected).”
If the removal from one ward to another has already occurred before the ward candidate is sworn in, he explained, then the ward candidate was not removed “during the term for which he was elected” but before it and therefore is disqualified from being sworn in as he/she does not live in that ward at the start of the term.
After reading Payon’s ruling on the matter, At-Large Councilor Melissa Cox said that she would appeal his decision to the Secretary of State.
“The charter says that a ward councilor can serve out the term they were elected to, if they are removed from the ward during their term,” Cox said. “To me, the redistricting may not even go into effect until after the election and could possibly even be after the swearing-in if there are delays.”
“If the ruling stands as written from general counsel, then I believe we denied her right to run for another position, should she have wanted to,” she added.
During Tuesday’s special council meeting, Senos said that the 2020 re-precincting plan took so long to get to this stage because the city had been waiting on the state for accurate information.
Senos noted that in May the state sent a draft plan and the city had to have a consultant confirm some ward lines. In July, there were questions from the city that were not answered by the state until September.
“They then sent us a map that was incorrect,” Senos said, explaining that the city then had to wait to receive an accurate map on Sept. 30 and then review the legal boundaries. “It is a little time-consuming to get questions answered.”
If the state does not agree with the plan the city has put forward and comes back with a revision, Senos said, the revised plan would come into action Dec. 31, 202, and be effective for 2022.
