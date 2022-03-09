A Gloucester actor and a Beverly director are part of a staged reading of “The Battle Not Begun” by NPR’s Jack Beatty, at the Modern Theatre at Suffolk University in Boston, this Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
Admission is free, but attendees will be encouraged to make a donation to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. A panel discussion will follow, focusing on the challenges of democracy, featuring Beatty, a news analyst and award-winning author, and Christopher Mauriello, a history professor and director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University.
The play opens on the brink of World War II when Adolf Hitler and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain met in Munich to find a path to peace. The meeting led to the 1938 Munich Agreement, which allowed Germany to extend its territory into part of Czechoslovakia. Initially proclaimed by Chamberlain as the solution to bring “peace for our time,” history and World War II are evidence that this “peace” never materialized.
“Working on ‘The Battle Not Begun’ with Jack feels urgent and important,” said Myriam Cyr, of Beverly, the play’s director and artistic director of Punctuate4 Productions. “This play speaks to the fragility of the world in the hands of the earnest, the vain, the volatile, and the greedy. You realize how Putin has taken moves out of Hitler’s playbook and it’s scary.”
This staged reading is presented by Punctuate4 Productions, The Ford Hall Forum at Suffolk University, the nation’s oldest continuously operating free public lecture series, and Suffolk University’s Theatre Department.
Actor Ken Bolden of Pittsburgh portrays Hitler and Malcolm Ingram of Gloucester portrays Chamberlain. Ingram was in the cast of the award-winning production of “Reparations” at Gloucester Stage last season, which was directed by Cyr, who was voted Best Director in the BroadwayWorld Regional 2021 Awards. “Reparations” received the Best Play Award.
Cyr said Beatty approached her about this work, his first play, which was later developed by Punctuate4 Productions.
Beatty’s long career has been focused on news, as a WBUR On Point news analyst, a senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in 1983 after working as a book reviewer at Newsweek and literary editor of The New Republic. Also an author, his most recent book, “The Lost History of 1914: Reconsidering the Year the Great War Began,” examines events that led to World War I; The New Yorker called the book “thought-provoking, and often mordantly ironic.”
Among his credits, Beatty has received a Guggenheim fellowship, two fellowships from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, an Olive Branch Award from New York University, a William Allen White Award for criticism from the University of Kansas, and an American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation.
Beatty noted that “The Battle Not Begun” has a contemporary resonance.
“It lights up deeper issues — the conflict between democracy and autocracy, the drive for territorial conquest through war — that resonate today,” he said.
The sponsors want to present both an entertaining and informative evening, said Cyr, reminding those attending to bring their questions about the play or current world events to the experts on the panel.
“I’m excited to share this work because it merits to be seen. The world right now is not heading in a good direction and the best way to point that out is through history,” she said. “It seems like a lot of events are repeating themselves. Little did we know how prescient the play would become.”
Seating is limited and reservations are required; visit https://tinyurl.com/FHFBattleNotBegun. For other information, visit www.punctuate4.org.
