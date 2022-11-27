ROCKPORT — A reading for "The Tree in Dock Square" — the grand prize winner of Cape Ann Read's children's book initiative — takes place at The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St., Rockport, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.
The book, written by Rockport's Jean Woodbury and illustrated by Bonnie Sylvester of Gloucester, is about a child, a tradition, and a grandfather's love.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues delayed the book’s publication but it was finally released earlier this year.
According to the synopsis: Tasha's world is turned upside down — until she decides to do something about it. With the help of family and friends, she sets things right by coming up with a gutsy plan that honors a holiday tradition, her grandfather, and the special gift he left."
For more information, visit http://thetreeindocksquare.com.