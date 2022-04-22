The Gloucester Gig Rowers completed major maintenance work on the Gannet, one of its three boats, and launched it Thursday.
The Gig Rowers, a group affiliated with Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop, use three pilot gigs, a classic boat design which dates to the early 1800s in Cornwall, England. The first boat was the Siren Song, which was replaced about four years ago with the Siren Song II, and together with the Gannet and the Annie B, the three boats are filled with members who schedule in times to row through the group’s website.
Now that the boats are in the water, the rowing season has started and goes through December. There are seven people in a boat, with six rowers and the coxswain who steers. They each row by holding one 12-foot oar in both hands.
Each boat usually undergoes about 150 hours of maintenance in the short off-season. Work on the Gannet amounted to more than 700 hours.
More information about the group may be found at www.gloucestergigrowers.com.