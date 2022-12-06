BOSTON — Saying it wanted to alert the public, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles late Monday announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement date from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.
The extension means that beginning on May 7, 2025, air travelers 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver's license or ID card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification, for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities.
"The Registry continues to assist any residents seeking a REAL ID credential even though the federal government has extended the full enforcement date until May 7, 2025," said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. "While federal REAL ID travel requirements won't take effect for a few years, and customers with a valid U.S. Passport may never need a REAL ID, the RMV and our partners at AAA stand ready to accommodate and provide plenty of time for customers to take advantage of a REAL ID upgrade."
Massachusetts is at 48% REAL ID adoption, the RMV said.
Out of about 6 million active credentials, around 450,000 are legacy credentials and over 2.4 million are standard/non-compliant credentials. Customers are eligible to renew online up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, and up to two years after the expiration date. Credentials required under the REAL ID mandate include an RMV-issued REAL ID driving license or ID, or a valid U.S. passport. The documents required to get a REAL ID compliant license include two proofs of Massachusetts residency, proof of a full Social Security Number, and proof of lawful presence.
"These required documents must be original or certified versions. The RMV recommends customers to check these documents early, as well as to order replacements before license/ID expiration," the RMV said.