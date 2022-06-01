MANCHESTER — Staff in the town clerk’s office will recount the ballots cast May 17 in the selectmen’s race after the incumbent lost by one vote.
The hand-count will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Town Clerk Dianne Bucco expects the recount will take “between two and three hours.” The results will be posted online at www.manchester.ma.us.
Incumbent Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner, Catherine Bilotta and Brian Sollosy ran for two open selectmen seats. Bilotta surpassed the competition with a final tally of of 1,076 votes.
Preliminary results had Bodmer-Turner ahead of Sollosy by 695-694.
“Ten ballots had to be hand-counted because they were write-ins or had marks on them,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “When they added them, it flipped it.”
The unofficial results posted on the town’s website show Sollosy winning with 700 votes versus Bodmer-Turner’s 699.
“It just goes to show that every vote counts,” said Federspiel.
Bodmer-Turner requested Tuesday’s recount. He could not be reach for comment in time for publication.
