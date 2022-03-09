MANCHESTER — The North Shore Regional 911 Center of Middleton says it’ll be able to bring on Manchester’s dispatch operations at no cost to the town.
It was assumed by members of the regional dispatch and the town that the state would cover all costs associated with the potential move since the two parties first began discussing the possibility. On Feb. 28, the completion of a feasibility study by the center bore out that assumption.
“Manchester will bear no financial responsibility to support the administration and operation of the NSR911,” reads a letter from Executive Director Frank Pozniak to the Manchester Board of Selectmen. This includes foreseen equipment purchases, capital improvements, maintenance and operation.
According to the study, the call center is expecting to spend $558,970 in new technology to get Manchester on board with its services. This new technology comes with $81,505 in annual costs, according to the report. Expenditures include new mobile data terminals for cruisers, radio consoles, a fire station alerting system and staff training.
The study states that between 2018 and 2020, the Manchester Police Department handled an annual average of 1,150 911 calls, 13,238 administrative telephone calls, 15,350 service calls initiated by officers or firefighters and 334 station walk-ins. In that same timeframe, the Manchester Fire Department averaged 515 fire calls, 455 EMS calls and 367 fire inspections annually.
In 2020 alone, the regional dispatch received 9,694 911 calls and 17,891 two-way emergency calls. However, even with the added call volume from Manchester, the center won’t need to hire additional staff.
“It was determined that NSR911 should have a total staffing complement of 44.2 full-time equivalents or FTEs,” the report states. “NSR911 is currently authorized for 44 FTEs; it should work toward filling all authorized FTE positions.”
At a Special Town Meeting this summer, Manchester voters will decide whether they want to keep dispatch local or join the regional dispatch. If voters choose to stay, they’ll need to confirm funding for a new console and dispatch software and hardware ($270,000) and salaries for new dispatchers.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.