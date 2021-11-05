MANCHESTER — Discussions on whether Manchester will join North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton will continue into next year.
In the meantime, the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton will conduct a feasibility study of the potential partnership.
“It’ll be a deep dive of our current services and additional equipment they may need,” said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel. “Connectivity is a big piece of this. (They’ll also study) our volume of calls and whether they’ll need more staffing on their end.”
Selectmen voted to request the study at their meeting on Oct. 18. The study is paid for through state taxes, at no cost to the town.
Federspiel said he expects the study will wrap sometime in January. Selectmen will hold a public hearing to discuss the findings and “go from there.” A decision on whether the town will join the regional call center will not be made until the study is finalized, Federspiel confirmed.
“They may decide to put together an option A or B at Town Meeting depending on how the feasibility study comes out,” he continued. “If we’re going to keep (dispatch) in house, voters would have to allocate additional dollars (for required upgrades). If we plan on going to the regional center it may take a year to do so, so we’ll need to decide if we need funds to do interim operation.”
Keeping dispatch in-house may come with a $1.9 million price tag over the next five years, according to town estimates. On top of dispatcher salaries ($335,722 per year), the town would need to spend $290,000 to update the center’s antiquated dispatch console, software and other hardware.
Conversely, a 10-year contract with the North Shore Regional 911 Center won’t cost the town anything. Still, the town would need to hire clerks to man the front desk at the Manchester Police Department, estimated to cost between $46,000 and $250,000 per year. A “safe lobby” would also need to be installed. The estimated $18,000 project would allow a person to lock him- or herself inside the police station vestibule and alert the call center remotely in case of an emergency when no one is in the building.
Some Manchester Police Department personnel have voiced opposition to joining the regional call center, arguing it would alienate the police staff from the community they serve. Also, some have questioned North Shore Regional’s ability to adequately address emergency calls.
Fire Chief Jason Cleary, conversely, is lobbying for the town to join North Shore Regional as it would allow for more staff to cover emergency calls at a minimal cost. Like many fire departments across the country, Manchester Fire Department has been struggling to find volunteer firefighters.
The North Shore Regional 911 Center, run by the state, has two operations; one for cellular 911 calls throughout the region; and
another for public safety dispatch services for five communities, including Essex.
